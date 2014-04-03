Mac Pro release date slips again, delayed by up to six weeks

Sorry, Mac Pro fans, it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on Apple's cylindrical computing goodness.

Originally slated to ship in December 2013, the bin-esque computer's release date was pushed back to April in February. It's now listed as '5-6 weeks' on Apple's website.

The Mac Pro almost never saw the light of day altogether in Europe after being hit with a ban for featuring exposed ports and fans, which was overturned in January 2014 following a minor redesign.

Supply chained?

The Cupertino-based company hasn't given a reason for the numerous delays, but after snagging positive reviews across the board, it's likely that the Mac Pro's popularity is making it difficult for Apple to meet demand.

Our official review hailed the Mac Pro as a "masterpiece of engineering", awarding it 4.5 stars.

However, starting at AU$3,999, it doesn't come with a regular computer's price tag, so those extra weeks may help you afford one without selling a kidney.