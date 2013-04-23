iTunes finally lets you buy now, download later

Here's an update that's arrived a lot later than it probably should have. iTunes users who want to grab entire seasons of TV shows or music box sets now have the option to make their purchase and then download at a later date.

On buying movie, TV and music bundles, you'll be given the choice to hit either "Download" or "Later", meaning you can buy on your phone and then watch via the Cloud as soon as you get in. No waiting around.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need to be running iOS 6 or above, or at least iTunes 11 on a desktop.

More blips!

Those downloads taking their time? Why not check out some some blips while you wait? The minutes will fly by.