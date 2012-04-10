iPhone 5 set for unibody redesign?

Apple's next iPhone will feature a unibody casing, resembling the company's MacBook laptops, one industry analyst has told investors.

The sixth generation iPhone, which is expected to launch in October 2012, will also boast a 4-inch screen and 4G LTE connectivity, according to Brian J. White of Topeka Capital Markets.

White's information, which suggests the device will go into production in June, arises from a recent trip to Taiwanese and Chinese suppliers.

Sleek new look

In a note to investors, he says the redesigned casing will be a primary reason for current iPhone users to upgrade to the so-called iPhone 5.

He wrote: "In our view, this will be the most significant iPhone upgrade with a four-inch screen and a new, sleek look that we believe will require a Unibody case.

"This new, sleek look will be the most important reason that consumers decide to upgrade."

White also affirmed last week's reports from Daring Fireball's John Gruber, who claimed Apple is working on a 7.85 iPad mini.

Via: AppleInsider