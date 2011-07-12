iOS 5 Beta 3 arrives, brings Assistive Touch feature

Apple has unleashed the third iOS 5 Beta version for developers ahead of the planned public launch later this year.

The latest version sees the company activate the new Assistive Touch feature for iPad, which has appeared in the settings of previous Betas, but has now become functional.

Assistive Touch is an accessibility setting for users who may find it difficult to operate some of the iPad's functionality.

Custom gestures

So, for example pressing on a designated corner of the screen will summon a menu which will allow users to control the device's volume, lock screen and shake settings.

It'll also work for gestures such as pinch and swipe and enable the creation of custom gestures.

Aside from Assistive Touch, there isn't much else to report with the latest developer Beta aside from a few speed tweeks and slightly enhanced location settings.

The public launch of iOS 5 isn't expected until Apple decides to unleash the iPhone 5 handset, which is thought to be sometime in September.

