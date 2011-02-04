Mac users like to play the superiority card when it comes to Windows, sniggering behind the backs of people 'dumb' enough to use Microsoft's operating system, perhaps going so far as to point fingers and yell something about photocopiers in Redmond.
How to bring Aero Snap to OS X
Related news
- Qualcomm AI Engine aims to reduce time it takes for your phone to perform tasks
- Snapdragon 845-powered VR headsets could be the mobile solution virtual reality needs
- This is where you can buy an always-connected Snapdragon Windows 10 PC
- Qualcomm enhances its wireless audio tech for next-gen buds and 'hearables'