Credit card scanning add-on coming to iPhone

Mophie, maker of battery add-ons and cases for iPhones and iPods is set to show off its credit card reader and third-party app for the iPhone.

Debuting at CES 2010, the add-on will enable iPhone users to take credit card payments by swiping the card through the reader attached to their mobile phone.

It won't be the only card reader available for the iPhone – Square, set up by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and currently in private beta, offers a similar device which allows iPhone and Android users to accept payments.

Square says its service will be made available for public use in "early 2010".

Via Pocket-Lint