Apple to have a massive product refresh in 2012?

By Apple  

Better hope the Mayans get their end-of-world prediction wrong

Apple to have a massive product refresh in 2012

Apple is planning to overhaul its entire product line in 2012, meaning that it's more than likely it will be the year we will see the iPad 3 and the iPhone 5.

According to Digitimes – which has a very wobbly track record when it comes to predicting all things Apple – order volumes are being finalised as you read this and key parts for the new iPad are also being ordered.

The refresh is said to be a significant one so we are likely to see massive changes to the products, rather than minor tweaks.

Check out what we want to see in the iPad 3 in our video below:

iPad prototype

Interestingly there seems to be two separate iPad prototypes in development, with the codenames J1 and J2.

What could the J mean? A nice tribute to Jobs, perhaps?

While production of an iPad 3 looks likely to happen before the year is out, Digitimes reckons that manufacturing of a new iPhone and iMac range won't begin until the middle of 2012.

Given that this is Digitimes and it is a rumour about Apple, we are taking all of this information with a liberal sprinkling of salt.

Because of this we have given the rumour a 'possible' on our lovely rumour meter.

Possible

Via Digitimes

