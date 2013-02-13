Trending
Apple chops MacBook Pro with Retina prices and adds processor boosts

By Apple  

More for less

Apple sneaks out new cheaper MacBook Pros with processor boosts

Happy New MacBook Pro day everybody; Apple has upgraded the processors in its Retina display line and even lowered the price too.

The new MacBook Pros come in 13- and 15-inch sizes, with Apple's own Retina display tech providing eye-watering resolution with 326 pixels to the inch.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina is available with a 128GB flash drive for $1499 - that's a saving of $200 compared to yesterday. In the UK, you're looking at £1249 versus the previous price of £1449.

MacBook woah

Also in the 13-inch size is a model rocking a new 2.6GHz processor backed up by 256GB flash for $1699 (£1449).

So just to recap: that's more speed and power, for less money. Thanks Apple.

Hopping up to 15-inches, the Retina-toting notebooks come in new quad-core 2.4GHz and 2.7GHz flavours, with the top of the range 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina model also offering 16GB of memory. No price cuts on these bad-boys though.

To round things off nicely, Apple has seen fit to take the 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB flash edition down to $1399 (£1,199) from $1499.

