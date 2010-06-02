Analyst: Apple to sell 10 million iPads in 2010

Following the news that Apple has sold 2 million iPads in the first two months following the US launch of the new tablet PC, one analyst firm has upped its predictions for total iPad sales in 2010 to a cool 10 million.

Broadpoint AmTech analyst Brian Marshall upped his estimated 2010 iPad sales from 7 million to over 10 million this week. A number of other leading laptop manufacturers including MSI, Asus and Acer have all launched their own tablet PCs at Computex in Taipei this month.

Rapid post-launch sales

Technology Business Research analyst Ken Hyers also expressed surprise that at the rapid post-launch sales of the iPad.

Marshall had previously suggested Apple would only sell 2.2 million units, increasing his initial prediction to 4 million units back in early March.

If Apple does manage to break the 10 million barrier sold in 2010, then iPad sales could well be in the region of $1.6 billion

Via Venturebeat