WD ups storage on MyBook devices

Storage specialist Western Digital has increased its range of My Book Ed external storage drives. The My Book World Edition II drives are now available in 750GB and 1.5TB capacities. They also have remote access capability via the Ethernet port so you can access your files remotely.

If your needs aren't so network-dependent, you can get the standard storage drives in the new capacities.

They'll arrive in the UK soon, but they won't be cheap. Estimated pricing for the bigger My Book family ranges from 330 euro (about £223) to 599 euro (£405) depending upon model and capacity.