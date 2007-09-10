Lite-On LH-20A1L: faster DVD burning

Lite-On has added the super-fast Lite-On LH-20A1L to its family of 20x DVD writers.

The 20x Lite-On LH-20A1L aims to deliver faster DVD writing by drawing on SATA interfacing technologies to improve writing speeds. SATA, says Lite-On, avoids the data bottlenecks that occur in PATA drives.

The LH-20A1L also features LightScribe 'direct disc labelling' technology. This uses laser technology to let users burn labels directly onto the disc's surface. The LH-20A1L DVD drive is the first 20x DVD drive to offer both technologies.

The Lite-On LH-20A1L is available now for £33. The full specs are available here.