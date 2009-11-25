LaCie unveils 1080p LaCinema Classic HD Media Centre

LaCie, the makers of frankly lovely looking storage devices, has just announced that its LaCinema Classic HD Media Centre is now available in the UK.

This 2TB device is 1080p Full HD compatible and lets you sync up your media – whether stored on a PC or games console – and pipe it to your TV, via the HDMI connection.

And if you are not a fan of wires, then it can also sync and store files from DLNA-certified devices and will also support plain-old USB transfer.

Movie playback

Most file types are catered for, including DivX MKV H.264, so if you have stored movies, then they should play without any problems.

Couple this with an easy to use menu system and the LaCinema Classic HD Media Centre is shaping up to be a desirable storage and playback device.

It looks great too, but that seems to be a given when you are dealing with a LaCie product.

With a release date of now, the LaCinema Classic HD Media Centre is retailing at a sniff under £200.

Go to www.lacie.com/uk for more details.