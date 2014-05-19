Intel's beefy Broadwell CPU set to supercharge PCs by Christmas

Intel has promised to deliver its next-generation processors, codenamed Broadwell, in time for the Christmas holidays.

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel, spoke to Reuters at the Maker Faire in San Mateo, California, where he committed to delivering PCs with the new chips for the festive season.

"I can guarantee for holiday, and not at the last second of holiday," Krzanich said. "Back to school - that's a tight one. Back to school you have to really have it on-shelf in July, August. That's going to be tough."

Processor promise

The comments suggest that the chip giant is targeting somewhere around October or early November, which would be just shy of the back-to-school season, but gives enough time to take full advantage of the pre-Christmas shopping season, when many technology companies make the majority of their profit.

Krzanich pledged a second half of 2014 release for the new chips in the last quarterly conference call in April, and it seems that Intel is well on target to keep that promise.

The Broadwell chip was already delayed from a 2013 release, but it may be worth the wait. It promises enhanced performance, lower power consumption, and a smaller form-factor.

Via Hexus