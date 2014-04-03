No more messing about with USB ports when this reversible one becomes the standard

The eternal struggle between mankind and which way up the USB connector needs to go is soon to come to an end, and here's what it'll look like.

A leaked render shows what the future holds for the USB, and it's a new smaller standard that is completely reversible. Looking for all the world like Apple's own Lightning cable, you'll be able to stick it in the port upside down or back-to-front without any fuss.

The new specification has been in the works for a while and should be finished and set in stone by July 2014.

At that point, manufacturers will begin bidding farewell to the USB and microUSB in favor of this new sort, known as USB 3.1 Type-C, and able to handle up to 10Gbps.

Credit: Foxconn/The Verge

Roll on July.

Via The Verge