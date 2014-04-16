Trending
Microsoft's latest keyboard goes beyond the PC, looks to control your TV

By Peripherals  

And tablets, too

Microsoft All in One Media Keyboard

While Microsoft is best known for Windows and associated hardware, it's also a widely renowned peripheral maker, and its latest product aims to control just about everything, including smart TVs and Android tablets.

Combining a full-sized QWERTY keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad, the All-in-One Media Keyboard is a peripheral perfect for couch potatoes. With it, users can control smart TVs and set-top boxes by clicking and typing from afar.

The device connects via radio frequency signals set to an included USB dongle that users can plug into a their smart TV or media streaming box.

The RF dongle works with most devices that have a USB HID compliant port, including the Roku 3 and Apple TV, but nothing too small and stick-like such as the Roku Streaming Stick and Google Chromecast.

How does it feel?

SlashGear got an early hands-on with the keyboard and said that overall, it's a bit mushy. However it has more than a few nice features including a row of media function keys along the top.

Along with the usual left and right clickers found underneath the trackpad, there's also an additional left-click on that side of the device for easier navigation.

Meanwhile, on the bottom of the keyboard lives a removable battery door hiding two AA batteries and an extra magnetic cubbyhole for stowing the RF receiver.

The All-in-One Media Keyboard is compatible with both full and RT versions of Windows 8.1, 8 and 7, along with OS X 10.7 Lion through 10.9 Mavericks. An oddly specific batch of Android - 4.03, 4.12, and 4.2 - are also compatible with the keyboard. It will be available starting tomorrow for US$39 (about AU$41).

  • Now that you have a remote for it, what's the best smart TV money can buy?

