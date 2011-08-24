LG to offer up mouse/scanner hybrid

LG will be showing off a mouse with a built-in scanner at IFA 2011, with the LCM-100 to be shown off at the tradeshow next month.

The LSM-100 fixes a problem that, we'll be honest, we didn't really have in the first place, but the principle of a mouse scanner is certainly fairly neat.

Apparently you can simple press the Smart Scan button on the side of the mouse to create an image in one of a number of popular file formats.

Character recognition

There's also optical character recognition tech bundled, and LG insists that this mouse is not just a gimmick.

"The LSM-100 is also a top-end mouse," the Korean giant asserts in its press release.

"The laser sensor is accurate and durable, and the stylish design lends itself to easy, smooth motions as well as providing an ergonomic, comfortable grip.