Hitachi releases 1TB platter hard drives

Japanese technology company Hitachi has followed in the footsteps of rival Seagate with the announcement that it's squeezed an entire terabyte of storage onto a single 3.5-inch hard drive platter.

The new disks are targeted at desktop PCs and storage-based TVs and digital video recorders, and feature only a single 1TB platter in order to reduce power consumption and reduce the chances of the drives failing.

The Deskstar 7K1000.D and Deskstar 5K1000.B are designed for "power-friendly consumer and commercial desktop computers", and ship with a SATA 6Gbps interface.

The Deskstar 7K1000.D includes eighth-generation power management and HiVERT technology to ensure a low voltage draw and spins at 7,200RPM with a 32MB cache buffer.

Bone idle

The 5K1000.B provides 23 percent idle power savings over the 7K1000.D, but runs at a lower speed thanks to Hitachi's Coolspin technology.

The CinemaStar 7K1000.D and 5K1000.B drives offer the same 1TB capacities, but use Coolspin technology to limit the RPM, which results in quieter operation.

The CinemaStar drives also include "more than 10 features and technologies optimised for A/V streaming".

The drives are available immediately, and will appear at retailers and in Hitachi's channel partners' products.