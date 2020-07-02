China-based Terminus to deploy more than 150 interactive robots at Expo 2020

China-based Terminus Technologies will deploy more than 150 interactive robots when Expo 2020 opens doors next year.

Visitors will be greeted and be able to interact with Opti, one of the Expo 2020 robot mascots from Terminus, and will also provide visitor assistance as well as helping with food and beverage delivery and hospitality services.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

After signing in as Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Robotics Partner, Victor Ai, Founder and CEO, Terminus Technologies, said that they will set up its first headquarters outside of China as well as a research and development centre at District 2020, the human-centric smart city that will repurpose post Expo.

District 2020 oversees the Expo Dubai development and its future operations.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as an incredible hub of innovation for the world, and District 2020 will act as an example for global smart city development. Terminus is working with both to redefine the concept of future cities with our leading robotics, AI and IoT technology,” he said.

By setting up its Middle East operations in the UAE, Terminus becomes the latest global corporation to join District 2020.

“Expo 2020 will be an unparalleled platform to showcase the capabilities of innovative technology. The collaboration will demonstrate the potential of robotics, while also establishing the foundation for District 2020 as a centre for technology innovation,” Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said.

Nadimeh Mehra, Vice-President at District 2020, said that Terminus will bring significant value to the diverse ecosystem we are curating at District 2020 and will contribute to our mission to support the UAE’s strategy to become a pioneer in AI.

District 2020 is also launching a support programme for startups through a partnership with Dubai SME and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund.

The application and shortlisting process will follow in 2021, with successful applicants announced during Expo 2020 Dubai. Those chosen to be part of the programme will be able to move into their workspaces at District 2020 once it opens, shortly after Expo 2020 ends.