Cheap Secret Santa gifts from Amazon that everyone will want

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means it's time to participate in the much-loved holiday tradition of buying Secret Santa gifts. While it can be stressful to find the perfect gift, we've come up with ten unique and useful items that are bound to meet any budget and personality needs.



From a Dog Selfie Stick to a Star Wars Cook Book, we have gifts for the co-worker you barely know and gifts for a very close friend, and they're all conveniently on Amazon.



Check out our list of the best Secret Santa gifts under $20 that your recipient will actually want to keep.

World's Okayest Employee $13.99 $10.99 at Amazon

You can never go wrong with a coffee mug for your office Secret Santa, especially one that describes your co-workers so well.

Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker $16.99 at Amazon

Give the gift of portable music with the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker. Small enough to fit in your pocket, the nano speaker comes in four different colors and includes a hand-strap and micro USB charging cable.

Stainless Steel Straw Set $6.98 at Amazon

Sure to be a popular present this year, the eco-conscious straw set includes a pair of curved and straight stainless steel straws and a special cleaning brush.

Pooch Selfie: The Original Dog Selfie Stick $9.99 at Amazon

The dog selfie stick might be the coolest gift ever and perfect for any pet lover on your list. Just slide the Pooch Selfie attachment on your phone, attach the tennis ball and snap away!

iClever Bluetooth Headphones $19.99 at Amazon

For the co-worker that's always borrowing your earbuds, the iClever headphones are budget-friendly and feature a built-in mic and noise canceling technology.