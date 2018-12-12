Cheap Secret Santa gifts from Amazon that everyone will want

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means it's time to participate in the much-loved holiday tradition of buying Secret Santa gifts. While it can be stressful to find the perfect gift, we've come up with ten unique and useful items that are bound to meet any budget and personality needs.
From a Dog Selfie Stick to a Star Wars Cook Book, we have gifts for the co-worker you barely know and gifts for a very close friend, and they're all conveniently on Amazon.
Check out our list of the best Secret Santa gifts under $20 that your recipient will actually want to keep.
Secret Santa Gifts under $20
What Do You Meme? Game of Thrones Expansion Pack $12.99 at Amazon
A great gift for any Game of Thrones fan, this expansion pack allows you to add your favorite seven kingdom characters to the popular What Do You Meme? card game.View Deal
World's Okayest Employee
$13.99 $10.99 at Amazon
You can never go wrong with a coffee mug for your office Secret Santa, especially one that describes your co-workers so well.View Deal
Secret Santa Claus Christmas Poo Pourri Bathroom Spray $9.95 at Amazon
The poo-pourri spray is such a popular Secret Santa gift they even named a scent after it. View Deal
Anker SoundCore Nano Bluetooth Speaker $16.99 at Amazon
Give the gift of portable music with the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker. Small enough to fit in your pocket, the nano speaker comes in four different colors and includes a hand-strap and micro USB charging cable.View Deal
Set of 4 Shatterproof Wine Glasses $10.36 at Amazon
Wine glasses that can't break? Any wino on your list will thank you for this gift.View Deal
Stainless Steel Straw Set $6.98 at Amazon
Sure to be a popular present this year, the eco-conscious straw set includes a pair of curved and straight stainless steel straws and a special cleaning brush.View Deal
Pooch Selfie: The Original Dog Selfie Stick $9.99 at Amazon
The dog selfie stick might be the coolest gift ever and perfect for any pet lover on your list. Just slide the Pooch Selfie attachment on your phone, attach the tennis ball and snap away!View Deal
iClever Bluetooth Headphones $19.99 at Amazon
For the co-worker that's always borrowing your earbuds, the iClever headphones are budget-friendly and feature a built-in mic and noise canceling technology.View Deal
Silk Beauty Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 at Amazon
A gift for anyone who loves the finer things in life, this Silk Beauty sleep mask is made of 100% pure mulberry silk and has plush, amino-acid fibers that nourish the skin while you sleep. View Deal
The Star Wars Cook Book: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes $14.79 at Amazon
Star Wars lovers will be thrilled to receive a cookbook dedicated to the Dark Side. From Boba Fett-Uccine to Princess Leia Danish Dos, this cookbook is the perfect gift for the ultimate Star Wars fan. View Deal