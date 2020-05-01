PS Plus deals can save you big money on free PS4 games and online play

PS Plus deals offer Sony's own online play subscription service for less, and are bringing some fantastic price cuts to PS4 players everywhere. Not only are you unlocking online gaming with this membership, but you can also take advantage of monthly free games as part of the service as well.

We're seeing some excellent prices on PS Plus deals right now, with three months of the service available for just $16.49 and a year coming in at just $33.99. That's fantastic deal whether you're looking to top up your subscription, or looking for a more social way to play from lockdown.

PS Plus is the PS4's online play platform, and though it's usually one of the more expensive options out there, you can pick up a subscription for a fantastic price this week. You'll receive free games every month with your subscription, with this month's offerings bringing Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 to your console - though they're usually much better than that lineup.

These games remain playable for as long as your subscription is active. So, if you're looking to extend your membership long enough to cover this period of madness, or you're looking to get involved for the first time on a new PS4, the latest PS Plus deals can certainly offer a helping hand.

Not in the US? These subscriptions won't work in other countries, but we're rounding up the latest PS Plus sales in your location further down the page.

Today's best PS Plus sales

PS Plus 3 month subscription | $25.39 $16.49 at CDKeys

Pick up three months of PS Plus for just $16.49 at CDKeys this week - an excellent 35% discount on the usual price. If you haven't used CDKeys before, simply purchase your code, head to your console, and redeem. Note that this code will only work in the US.

PS Plus 12 month subscription | $59.99 $34.99 at CDKeys

If you're in it for the long haul, you'd be better off picking up this 12 month subscription instead. For just $18.50 more than the offer above you'll be covered for a whole year at a fantastic price. Again, this code will only work in the US.

All the latest PS Plus deals

Below, you'll find the latest PS Plus deals wherever you are, however if shopping through CDKeys, remember to check the region of the code you are purchasing. As CDKeys lists its products in all prices regardless of region, technical gremlins can sometimes sneak their way into our price checking tools.

