Casio's new watch is a premium Android Wear 2.0 device for adventurers

Casio has announced a new limited edition version of its new WSD-F20 Android Wear smartwatch.

The wearable is running Android Wear 2.0 and is designed for those with a taste for adventure packing in low-power GPS as well as a color map that can be used offline when you're without signal.

This new version is called the WSD-F20S and comes in a special case which uses sapphire crystal and ion plating, but is largely the same as the original WSD-F20 announced at CES 2017.

There are only 500 of these new WSD-F20S devices being sold.

This new watch also features a 1.32-inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 300. The original WSD-F20 is also set to launch in April, but there's no word on when this new version will come to the market or how much it'll cost.

Having the latest Android Wear 2.0 on both these new Casio watches is a big benefit though considering at the moment the software is only currently limited to a few devices including the LG Watch Style, LG Watch Sport and Huawei Watch.