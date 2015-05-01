James Bond's new SPECTRE Aston Martin looks sublime in new featurette

No one looks cooler behind the wheel of a car than James Bond, especially when he’s driving the new Aston Martin DB10, which was created especially for the latest 007 film, SPECTRE.

Eight Aston Martins were used in the film, including a hero car that shows off its incredibly gorgeous design, and several stunt Aston Martins that have been fitted with roll cages, special suspension and other enhancements to make them death proof for the film’s stunt drivers.

The Aston Martin DB10 will face off against another beautiful supercar that’s making its debut in the film, the Jaguar ZX75, which is being driven by the henchman Mr. Hinx, played by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista.

The featurette below gives us a look at the two cars in action as they chase each other through the breathtaking streets of Rome at night.