Canon EOS M5 has £350 off today

The EOS M5 is Canon's top of the range mirrorless camera and today it's cheaper than we've ever seen it before.

The EOS M5, complete with a very versatile EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens has a RRP of £1,399.99, but today it's even less at just £799. That's a saving of over £600, and £350 off what it was available for only yesterday.

You can buy it now through Amazon Prime, which you'll need to either subscribe to or use the 30 day free trial to be able to buy it for that price until the end of Tuesday 17 July.

The EOS M5 sports a great 24.2MP APS-C sensor and thanks to the large, vari-angle touchscreen, is incredibly easy to use. The Autofocus system is great, whether you're shooting through the viewfinder or via the rear display, with the only major issue the lack of 4K video recording.