Canon EOS 50D rears its head

Canon will be berating its Chinese website creators today after the site accidentally dropped details and images about the company's new and not-yet-announced EOS 50D.
Well, its name is the Canon EOS 50D, it will be the successor to the 40D and its specs are as follows:
- .6x crop
- 15.1MP
- Digic 4
- Dust Reduction
- Auto Brightness Processing
- 95% viewfinder .97 magnification
- 9 point af (All Cross Type)
- AF Fine Tuning
- Face Recognition AF
- ISO 100-3200 (Expansion to 6400, 12800)
- 14-bit image processing
- Auto CA correction
- 6.3 fps (high speed) 3fps (low speed)
- Buffer: 16 RAW - 60 JPG - 10 RAW+JPG
- 100,000 shutter life
- HDMI Output
- VGA LCD (920,000 pixel)
- Digic 4 processor
What this shows is that the camera holds an impressive 15.1MP sensor, a none-too-shabby 9-point autofocus and ISO ranging to 3200 in normal mode.
The camera also includes 6.3 fps high–speed shooting, and looks set to contain a Digic 4 processor, which will be a first for Canon.
There's no word on pricing or relase date (rumours are April next year) but let's hope the absent minded folks at Canon China let slip the details soon.