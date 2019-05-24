BT's new fantastic fibre broadband deals go big on vouchers and free gifts

With such a huge array of broadband deals available nowadays it can be hard to pin one down in the crowded market. But to help it stand out from the crowd, BT has gone big with its newest venture, offering vouchers and free gifts worth up to £200 in value.

Currently, BT is running two options when it comes to rewards. Go with the likes of its Superfast Fibre 1or BT's Starter TV deal and you'll be rewarded with both a pre-paid Mastercard and a £70 M&S voucher. If you choose an offer with the M&S card you can claim it here within 3 months of your internet installation.

But upgrade to BT's Superfast Fibre 2 package (for incredible speeds at a tenner more a month) and you can choose a free tech reward worth up to £140. This could be an Amazon Echo, JBL Bar Studio sound bar or even a Hive smart lights pack.

Whichever deal you end up getting from BT is so stocked up on incentives that these are easily some of the best value fibre broadband deals around. You can see the best of these offers below or for something a bit different, check out our guide to the best broadband deals around, no matter the provider.

BT's new fibre broadband deals + free gifts

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £30 reward card + £70 M&S voucher

The most affordable of BT's three main fibre packages, going with Superfast Fibre 1 will reward you with average speeds of 50Mb. On top of that you're also getting a £30 pre-paid Mastercard and a £70 M&S voucher, making this already brilliant value package even better. Deal ends 30 MayView Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £60 reward card + FREE tech gift

Want faster speeds? Jumping up to an average of 67Mb, the Superfast Fibre 2 package is perfect for those big households who need faster speeds to get through all of their downloads. Combine that with a £60 reward card and your choice of a free gift (as listed above) and this is one of the best.

Deal ends 30 May View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £39.99pm + £30 reward card + £70 M&S voucher

Fibre broadband alone not quite enough? With this offer from BT you get access to not just internet but also Freeview TV and 3 months of BT Sport completely free. Throw in the reward card and M&S voucher and this is a deal more than worthy of its price.



Deal ends 30 May View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.