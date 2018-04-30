BT just knocked £4 per month off Infinity fibre broadband deals for new customers

We'll tell it to you straight...BT can't match the best broadband prices on the market. You can get ADSL internet at the moment for as little as £16.80 per month, and nobody touches Vodafone's £21 per month fibre broadband deal.

But people still flock to BT broadband in their droves. For one, it's still the most prominent name of all the internet providers in the UK. Plus, some of its perks are fantastic. And now it has dropped the price of its so-called Infinity fibre broadband plan by £4 per month - that's a £72 saving over the course of the 18-month contract.

So if you've been eyeing the upgrade to fibre and want to go with the UK's most popular broadband company, now is a good time to strike. Read on for more details about the plan and the added extras you'll get at the moment as well.

BT Infinity fibre broadband deal:

BT Unlimited Infinity | 18 months | Up to 52Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £31.99pm + £115 reward card

The rapid speed of BT's entry-level fibre broadband package equates to a maximum of roughly 6.5MB per second. That means super fast downloads and silky streaming. Sound good? Then you'll be delighted to hear that BT isn't charging an activation fee right now (just a tenner to deliver your new BT Smart Hub router) and the best part is that you'll get a pre-paid Mastercard worth £115, too.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The pre-paid Mastercard - BT calls it a Reward Card - is effectively a credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless, so slightly less convenient but much more secure. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

