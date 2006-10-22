Freedom2surf to offer IPTV

Freedom2surf has signed up with IPTV provider Aggregator to offer on-demand television over broadband to its customers. The programming will include niche, special interest shows, the company said.

The new pay-TV platform will serve multiple devices, including PCs and hybrid set-top boxes. Initially, the focus will be delivery of niche content to specialist interest communities that are currently underserved by the television market, with a number of further special interest programming to come in the approaching months.

Users will be able to watch and, where appropriate, automatically download content in off-peak times, to ensure minimal disruption to the network.

"TV over broadband is one of the most exciting areas in the internet and communications industry and we certainly want to be part of it," said Maria Cappella, managing director of Freedom2surf. Anna Lagerkvist