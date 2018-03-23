Broadband deals of the week: hot new offers from Plusnet, BT, NOW and POP

Finally! For once your procrastination has really paid off. If you've been avoiding sorting out your new broadband deal, four fantastic fresh internet offers have totally vindicated your sheer bone idleness.

They include a £175 gift card with super fast BT Infinity 2 fibre, £50 cashback with Plusnet's best rates, sub-£20 per month broadband and TV from NOW, and an exclusive just for TechRadar readers from POP Telecom.

We have more details on each of the deals below, so you can get your broadband sorted this weekend. No more excuses, we're afraid...

£50 cashback with Plusnet broadband

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation| £18.99pm + £50 cashback

Plusnet is frequently a go-to internet provider for a cheap broadband deal. £18.99 per month is pretty darn good in its own right, but the £50 cashback and free activation and delivery make this an absolute corker.View Deal

Broadband and TV deal for £19.99 per month

NOW Brilliant Broadband with Entertainment pass | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | 100+ channels & 300+ box sets | £9.99 upfront | £19.99pm

Wow! The standard NOW broadband plan fell to only £15 per month this week. But if you're a box set binger, paying the extra £4.99 a month for NOW's Entertainment Pass is a must.View Deal

Exclusive broadband offer to TechRadar readers

POP Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £16.80 per month

Free set-up and an all new price from the little-known POP Telecom. We managed to arrange this exclusively for our loyal TechRadar readers - you won't find it anywhere else on the internet and you won't be tied in longer than a year.View Deal

£175 Mastercard from BT broadband

BT Unlimited Infinity 2 | 18 months | Up to 76Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £175 Mastercard

BT rarely competes on price alone, but its perennial Reward Card promotions still make it well worth considering. Here you get £175 to spend wherever Mastercard is accepted and lightning fast 76Mb maximum speeds.View Deal

This weekend's best broadband deals:

The above four deals are just a small (but very attractive) cross section of the internet deals available at the moment. In addition to these new tariffs, we've got to give a shout out to Vodafone's £21 per month fibre broadband deal and the new super fast 350Mb Virgin offer.

f you want still more internet alternatives, then enter your postcode into our broadband comparison chart below or head on over to our main broadband deals comparison page.