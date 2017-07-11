Blizzard is selling Overwatch at a 50% discount for Amazon Prime Day

Overwatch, one of the most critically acclaimed games of last year, is going to be on sale today for Amazon Prime Day, starting at 2pm PST / 5pm EST.

The game is selling on Amazon for $39.99 – but, starting at 2pm PST, that price will drop down to an even more reasonable $29.99 (50% off the MSRP of $59.99) .

It’s no secret that we’re pretty big fans of Overwatch here at TechRadar. We awarded it our Game of the Year 2016 award, and included it in both our Best PS4 Games and Best Xbox One Games lists. Yes, it’s that good.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, Amazon’s fire sale will probably be the best price for the game we’ll see for some time to come which means, unlike the payload, it will be worth securing before it’s gone.

Game on with these great Amazon Prime Day deals

For current Overwatchers (and those soon to be enlisted thanks to the aforementioned deal), Amazon is giving away a free Golden Loot Box - guaranteed to contain one legendary item - to gamers who connect their Amazon account to their Twitch account before August 10, 2017.

(Image: © Blizzard)

That said, if exceptionally balanced team-based shooters aren’t your style, there are plenty of other awesome game deals to be had today. Our other favorites include Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix on PS4 for $34.99 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on PS4 or Xbox One for $24.99 .

Looking to take your gaming into the real world? Amazon is also offering some decent discount on board games, including a StarCraft version of Risk ($39.99) and Halo: Risk Legendary Edition ($39.99) .

We’re scouting out the best deals all week, so stay locked here on TechRadar for all the latest and greatest ways to save on your favorite gadgets.