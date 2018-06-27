BlackBerry Key2 UK price and release date confirmed

The BlackBerry Key2 price is £579 SIM-free in the UK, and you can purchase the handset from today.

However, the BlackBerry Key2 release is only June 27 for those able to purchase the handset in-store at Selfridges in London, Manchester or Birmingham.

The good news for prospective Key2 owners is the handset will become more widely availabe on June 29, with the phone showing up at Carphone Warehouse, Unlocked Mobiles, BuyItDirect, Mobile Phones Direct and Clove Technologies.

Vodafone will also be selling the BlackBerry Key2, but not until late July.

BlackBerry's 'board is back

The BlackBerry Key2 features a 4.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, dual 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front snapper, Android 8.1, 64GB of storage, microSD slot and a 3500mAh battery.

However, its real attraction is the full physical keyboard which will undoubtedly be the big pull for those still loyal to the brand.

The new keyboard is clearly an improvement over the one found on the BlackBerry KeyOne. Not only are the keys now matte-finish, rather than the slick gloss of the KeyOne, but they’re also slightly raised to make them easier to find.

According to BlackBerry Mobile, the brand spent time working out the ‘clickability’ of the Bold 9900, one of the most popular BlackBerry devices of all time, to transport that feel to the new Key2.

The Key2 may not have a wide appeal, but for those still committed to keys it's really the only option there is.