BlackBerry Key2 LE has landed in the UK

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE has been released in the UK, meaning you can now own the latest physical keyboard toting Android smartphone for less than the brand's main flagship phone. This gets you the latest minimal bezel screen and dual camera while sticking with the classic BlackBerry input method fans love.

The latest Speed Key is a big sell here for the Key2 LE as this is a customisable button that allows you to instantly access whatever you have it set to – perfect for instantly opening WhatsApp or the camera, for example, from 52 possible options.

Privacy is also paramount in a BlackBerry meaning you get features like the latest Firefox Focus privacy browser and Locker to store apps, photos a documents privately in the cloud. There's also a commitment to monthly security updates from Android to ensure everything is always armed with the latest defences. You can read more about the smartphone's features, pros and cons in our BlackBerry Key2 LE review.

At £349 SIM-free the KEY2 LE is super affordable when you consider you get a dual 13+5MP rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU backed by 4GB of RAM, Full-HD display, polycarbonate body and Quick Charge 3.0 for a 50 percent charge in 36 minutes.