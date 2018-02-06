Black Ops 4 rumored to be next Call of Duty game, launching late 2018

It doesn’t feel like all that long ago that Call of Duty WW2 launched (really, it wasn’t all that long ago) but already we’re looking forward to the next installment in the franchise because, let's face it, we can be pretty confident there's one coming. According to recent reports, it’s going to be Black Ops 4.

According to Eurogamer, multiple sources have confirmed Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is currently in development at Treyarch, the studio behind the three previous Black Ops titles. Development must be well underway as the aim is, apparently, to release the game in late 2018.

The Black Ops games have explored a variety of settings, from Cold War to a fully-fledged sci-fi future. Given the series’ recent return to its roots with Call of Duty WW2, we wouldn't be surprised if Black Ops 4 moved away from the futuristic setting of Black Ops 3 and concentrated on something a bit more grounded.

Mission compromised?

Overall, the Black Ops titles are very well received by fans and critics, and Black Ops 3 in particular received wide praise for its multiplayer elements.

This isn’t the first report on the existence of Black Ops 4 that’s appeared in recent times. Earlier this week, an industry insider called Marcus Sellers took to Twitter to talk about the game. In his tweet he stated that the game would be set in modern times and would even see a Switch port.

COD 2018 is Black Ops 4 and is coming to PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch. It is set in the modern times and is boots on the ground. The Switch version will support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familar with COD games.February 4, 2018

There have also been recent rumors that Crash Bandicoot will be ported to the Switch this year – if any of these rumors prove to be true, it’d seem that Activision is heavily investing in Nintendo’s new console.

Call of Duty leaks aren’t exactly unusual, however Activision is yet to comment on these rumors. We’ll update with any further announcements as and when they happen.