Black Friday means you can finally afford a GTX 1060 gaming laptop

If you've been waiting patiently for one of Nvidia's new Pascal-powered gaming laptops to drop in price, Black Friday has just placed one within reach.

The MSI Apache Pro comes with a VR-ready GTX 1060 tucked under its colorful RGB-backlit keyboard. If you want to crank up the latest titles all the way up to maximum details and play them with fluid frame rates at 1080p, this machine will do it without a sweat.

This beast of a gaming laptop isn't for the faint hearted. The deal snares you a 17.3-inch display, in Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a speedy 128GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive and, of course, a GTX 1060 graphics card.

Best of all, almost £200 has been chopped from its price but hurry as stocks are running low - now £1349.97 from Amazon

