Black Friday 2017: 10 console games likely to spawn in the sales

Introduction
Regardless of how busy your personal calendar is, it’s safe to say that the console game release calendar is probably even busier. Unfortunately, the combination of these two things is rarely conducive to you buying and playing all the great games you want to as soon as they’re released. It’s not just a matter of not having the time, it’s also a matter of not having the money.
That’s why events like Black Friday are so useful. Each and every year you have a reliable window where you’re likely to find some of the games you missed out on at release with a respectable reduction in price. Even if you’re not buying them for yourself, there’s a chance you know someone that would love them for Christmas.
Now, we know just as much as you when it comes to what games will actually appear in the Black Friday sales – but with some educated guesswork, there are some games we’re willing to take bets will appear in this year’s sales .
We’ve rounded up the most likely candidates right here. Most of these titles are here because they’ve appeared in sales before (Black Friday or otherwise) or their initial release date came at the right time for a first Black Friday price cut.
Injustice 2
Not picked up the latest DC superhero fighting extravaganza from NetherRealm and Warner Bros? Maybe don't do so while it's full price. Despite only being released in May this year, the game appeared in Amazon's Prime Day sale which bodes well for a reappearance in November.
Check out our tips and tricks for the game to make sure you're prepared.
Horizon Zero Dawn
So, this highly praised open world adventure that's exclusive to PlayStation isn't the most likely candidate to appear on its own at a discount on Black Friday, but it's highly likely you're going to find it attached to some seriously good console bundle deals for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.
If you've been thinking about picking up a brand new console on Black Friday, anticipate that this will come along with it.
Read our full Horizon Zero Dawn review right here and check out our best PS4 games to see what other exclusives there are!
GTA V
This game has been out for a long time but it's kept its price remarkably well – except in big sale events. With a thriving and always growing online community, Grand Theft Auto 5 is still worth picking up for all that it's able to offer you beyond its main story (which is still extremely enjoyable).
If you still haven't jumped on the bandwagon since its 2014 release, we'd suggest waiting for a big sale event like Black Friday rather than buying full price. Sometimes you might even find it thrown in with some discounted extra multiplayer in-game cash bonuses.
FIFA 18
This game isn't out until September but considering the 2017 editions of many of EA Sports titles (including FIFA) appeared in last year's Black Friday sales after having similar release dates, we think there's a good chance the 2018 versions could appear this year both sold separately and as part of some incredible console bundles.
If you can't hold off and need to purchase the game as soon as it's released at full price, at the very least you can probably expect some in-game Ultimate Team sales around Black Friday too which will be ideal for advancing your FIFA 18 career.
Telltale Games
Popular titles from Telltale Games will usually appear in digital sales around the Black Friday period and often you'll find it's the entire season pass rather than a single episode of the narrative-led franchises.
These games are great for when the family is around at Christmas as although one person will take on the burden of holding the controller, everyone can have a say in the decisions that are being made. Plus, they often revolve around popular properties like Batman and Game of Thrones. If you're planning ahead for the Christmas period's family activities it could be worth picking up some of these when they're discounted.
For Honor
Fan of historical combat? Then you might want to keep an eye on For Honor in this year's sales. It was released in early 2017 and has been discounted to a reasonable degree since so it's a prime candidate for a console bargain this Black Friday.
Don't forget to check out our For Honor tips and tricks if you do pick it up!
The Last Guardian
The Last Guardian is a stunning adventure game that's exclusive to PlayStation 4. It's been discounted a few times since its release which means it's a big title that you're likely to get a very good deal on prior to this Christmas.
If you were intrigued by the remake of The Shadow of the Colossus that was announced at this year's E3 then it's something you might be interested in picking up to fill the wait.
Want a better idea of what to expect? Read our full review of the game.
Gear of War 4
Gear of War 4 is a big title for Xbox and it's been available for a while which means it's likely to be discounted on Black Friday, particularly after it appeared in this year's Prime Day sales.
The Xbox One X is launching at the beginning of November and though this console certainly isn't going to be subject to any Black Friday deals, some of the older Xbox One games like Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 that are receiving 4K patches for it might. Bear that in mind before you resolve to buy them at full price with the console.
Don't miss our full review of the game as well as some handy tips and tricks for the game's multiplayer! If you're looking for some more great Xbox exclusive suggestions make sure you read our picks of the best games on the console.
Elder Scrolls Online
Not sure whether the massive multiplayer online Elder Scrolls life is for you? Take the risk out of trying it by picking the game up for slightly less than full price. There are two versions of the game: the newest Morrowind edition and the original release which gives you access to many parts of the continent of Tamriel.
You only have to own one of the games to play, so don't worry about picking up both. It's all down to where you'd most like to play!
Prey
Prey is one of those games that received a fairly mixed reception when it was released earlier this year. If you were put off purchasing it for this reason or because you had other games higher up your play priority list then it might be worth holding out until Black Friday. There's a good chance you'll see some respectable discounts for both consoles.