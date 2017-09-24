Best TV deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

Samsung 65MU7350 Curve UHD 4K + Samsung Printer + HDMI + 64GB USB
The Samsung 65MU7350 is a slick curved TV that will bring some gorgeous 4K content to your living room. It’s great for movie nights or gaming sessions, and the comfortable 65-inch screen is sure to turn heads no matter where you set it up.
Samsung are selling the 65MU7350 for AED 5,549, down from AED 7,999. It also bundles with a Samsung printer, HDMI cable, and 64GB Sandisk USB drive.
Samsung 55Q7C QLED TV + Soundbar + Samsung Printer
If you’re looking to take your TV viewing to the next level, then the Samsung 55Q7C QLED TV is a great choice. The 55-inch display is large enough to enjoy content on, and new QLED technology ensures a sharper, crisper image.
You can grab the Samsung 55Q7C QLED TV from the Samsung stand for AED 8,999, down from AED 10,999. You also get a stellar Samsung Curved Soundbar and Samsung Printer for free.
Sony KDL65X700E 4K HDR TV + AED 1,000 gift voucher
One of Sony’s newer offerings this year, the Android-powered Sony KDL65X700E 4K HDR TV is a good addition to any household. Android integration makes it easier to sign in and manage apps, as well as seamlessly view or broadcast content from your Android phone.
The Sony KDL65X700E 4K HDR TV can be had from Jumbo Electronics for AED 5,999, along with an AED 1,000 gift voucher.
LG 75UJ675 UHD TV
We can’t deny that the LG 75UJ675 UHD TV is actually quite a good bargain to grab. Featuring LG’s snappy webOS, active HDR, an enhanced color palette, and impressive contrast from any angle, it’s certainly a TV set to keep your eye on.
Jumbo Electronics is offering the LG 75UJ675 UHD TV at a great deal of AED 8,499, down from AED 14,999.
Philips 75PUT7101 Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV
Size is everything, and the Philips 75PUT7101 Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV certainly makes a statement or two. At 75 inches it’s certainly a monster of a TV, but thankfully it comes with a rather affordable price tag.
Sharaf DG is selling the Philips 75PUT7101 Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV for AED 9,999, down from AED 11,999.
LG 65SJ850V Super UHD TV + LG Soundbar
The LG 65SJ850V Super UHD TV features a nano-cell display for better colors and viewing angles, as well as powerful harman/kardon speakers to really make the audio stand out. LG’s webOS 3.5 makes a return here for easy to manage apps and TV features, and the 4K resolution certainly doesn’t hurt.
Emax is currently selling the LG 65SJ850V Super UHD TV for AED 12,999, down from AED 16,999. It also bundles with a free LG SJ8 Soundbar.