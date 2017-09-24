Best TV deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

The Samsung 65MU7350 is a slick curved TV that will bring some gorgeous 4K content to your living room. It’s great for movie nights or gaming sessions, and the comfortable 65-inch screen is sure to turn heads no matter where you set it up.

Samsung are selling the 65MU7350 for AED 5,549, down from AED 7,999. It also bundles with a Samsung printer, HDMI cable, and 64GB Sandisk USB drive.