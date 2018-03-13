Best printer 2018: Top inkjet printers in the UAE

Update: We've checked and updated this guide to make sure it gives you the best possible advice. Only the very best printers are included in this guide. If you're looking for a new printer for the office, check out our best business printers guide.

Looking for the best inkjet printer money can buy in 2017? You've come to the right place, as we've listed the top printers for home and office use.

Because there are so many decent multi-purpose printers at very competitive prices, you're spoilt for choice when looking for a new printer. We're here to make thins easier, so here's our pick of the best printers on the market right now.

In choosing the best printer your first decision is whether to go for a standard printer, or a multi-function device which includes a scanner and which can also work as a standalone copier.

These aren't much larger than regular printers, but they're a whole lot more versatile, especially when you need to keep a copy of a letter, a bill or any other important document, so our first list includes the best inkjet printers and best multi-function devices.

We've listed the best inkjet printers in this guide, so no matter which type of printer you'd like, we have the best choice - with the best prices - for your needs.

Best inkjet printers

1. HP Deskjet 3630

Small, affordable and smartly designed

Print speed: Varies depending on document | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Borderless A4, Borderless A5, Borderless B5 | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | : | Weight: 4.2kg

Compact

Cheap to buy

Ink can be expensive

Basic paper handling

The Deskjet 3630 is a decent printer for the price, offering reasonable print speeds and the ability to connect to mobile devices without breaking the bank. Just be wary as its ink cartridges can be priced when picked up from shops. It doesn't quite have the build quality of HP's more expensive Envy models, but if you're looking for an initially cheap model that catches the eye when sat on a shelf, the Deskjet 3630 is a great option.

Read the full review: HP Deskjet 3630

2. HP OfficeJet Pro 6830 e-All-in-One

Cheap colour all-in-one for the small business

Print speed: ISO 18ppm black, 10ppm colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5(JIS), 13 x 18cm, 10 x 15cm, Envelope C5, Envelope C6, Envelope DL | Paper capacity: 225 sheets | Dimensions: 461.85 x 387.65 x 224mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 8kg

Robust inkjet engine

Instant Ink service

Single paper tray

Single-sided scanning

A very quick colour all-in-one bristling with print, copy, scan and mobile printing options the Officejet Pro 6830 is also very affordable, especially if you opt for the pay-per-page Instant Ink service.

Read the full review: HP OfficeJet Pro 6830 e-All-in-One

3. Canon Pixma TS8050

High quality, all-in-one printer

Print speed: 15 ppm black, 10 ppm colour | Print resolution: 9,600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, DL (Envelope) | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 139mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.5kg

Compact

Great print quality

Cost

Expensive to run

Great for the traveling professional or someone who needs a small printer for occasional use, printing photos or using the scanner function. It's a bit pricey to buy - and to run - but the flexibility and quality of the printouts is excellent.

4. Epson L655

A printer that comes with two years' worth of ink

Print speed: 33ppm | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Envelopes (C4, C6, DL, No. 10), 9 x 13cm, 10 x 15cm, 13 x 18cm, 13 x 20cm, 20 x 25cm, 10 x 14.8cm | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 515‎ x 360 x 241mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 7.4kg

Money saving EcoTank ink system

Three-year warranty

Not the fastest printer

Small paper tray

Consumables are usually expensive when it comes to printers. So it is quite surprising that one vendor, Epson, single-handedly decided to challenge that status quo by allowing users to refill their printer using ink bottles. What's even more surprising is that Epson includes two years of ink with the package; no more expensive cartridges and instead, you have enough material to deliver 11,000 pages worth of black and colour inks (that's 700ml worth of liquid). Oh and there's even a three-year warranty making this a great choice for bean counters fixing the TCO of their printers. The L655 lacks the features found on cheaper competitors – it is relatively slower (although it has a higher printing resolution) and has a small paper input tray.

5. Canon Pixma MG7150

An affordable all-in-one photo printer with Wi-Fi connectivity and a touchscreen

Print speed: ISO 15ppm black, 10ppm colour | Print resolution: 9,600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, Envelopes (DL size or Commercial 10), 20 x 25cm, 10 x 15cm, 13 x 18cm | Paper capacity: 145 sheets | Dimensions: 466 x 369 x 148mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 8.2kg

Wireless

Great print quality

Not cheap to replace inks

Android use requires app

If you're looking for a great all-round printer which doesn't skimp on print quality for your photographs, then I don't think you will be disappointed by what the MG7150 has to offer.

While it's certainly more expensive than some of the cheap two in one printers you can pick up, it's not a bad price for something which produces high quality prints, especially if you only need to print at A4 or below.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma MG7150

6. Brother MFC-J3530DW

Brother's versatile printer can handle A4 and A3 sizes

Print speed: Up to 35ppm black, 27ppm colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, LTR, EXE, A5, A6, Photo, Indexcard, Photo-2L, Com-10, DL Envelope, Monarch | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 637 x 467 x 437mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 20.5kg

Very good print quality

Inexpensive to run

Expensive

Bulky design

This is a big and bulky printer, that would look more at home in an office than a house - but it's a fantastic performer that can handle both A4 and the larger A3 sizes. It's cheap to run, and most importantly, the print quality is very good, making this a worthwhile investment if you're looking for a fast and flexible printer.

7. HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer

A cheap and cheerful colour inkjet for low volume printing

Print speed: ISO 12ppm black, 8ppm colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, DL, C6, A6 | Paper capacity: 125 sheets | Dimensions: 454 x 503 x 156mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.82kg

Smartphone support

Easy to install

A bit slow

Expensive for mono printing

We've come to expect simple setup and operation from Envy printers, and this one is no exception. It's quiet, packs in a lot of features and delivers excellent print quality, especially on photo paper. We particularly like the ability to use smartphones as well as computers, and to connect wirelessly without a router.

Read the full review: HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer

8. HP DeskJet 1010

This printer is as cheap as the replacement ink

Print speed: ISO 7ppm black, 4ppm colour | Print resolution: 600 x 600 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, DL envelope | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | Dimensions: 423 x 509 x 254mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 2kg

Affordable price

Compact size

No scanning

No wireless

You won't get fancy features like wireless printing, duplexing or scanning, but if you don't need all the frills of an all-in-one printer, the HP DeskJet 1010 offers solid print performance and quality at an unbeatable price in a compact package.

Read the full review: HP DeskJet 1010 review