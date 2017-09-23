Best phone deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

HTC U11 128GB + Wild Craft BackPack + Headset
HTC’s latest Android top-tier device called the HTC U11 is one of the best phones from this year. It features a 5.5-inch screen, a brilliant 12MP camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM.
Axiom has discounted the price on the HTC U11 at GITEX Shopper 2017 from AED 2599 to AED 2399 and is throwing in a Wild Craft BackPack as well as a Headset.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
If you are looking for a smartphone that packs the highest screen quality and resolution, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium features a stunning 5.5-inch IPS display with Triluminos Display technology for the best of colors for every video and image. The industry leading 3840 x 2160 resolution supports HDR10 base video. The phone is also the first to feature a 19MP camera with 960fps slow motion recording.
Emax has discounted the price on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium at GITEX Shopper 2017 from AED 2699 to AED 2499.
Huawei P10 Plus
The Huawei P10 Plus comes with the same set of specifications as the P10, but with a bigger 5.5-inch display and the best dual-lens camera in the industry with a 20MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP image RGB sensor.
Emax has discounted the price on the Huawei P10 Plus at GITEX Shopper 2017 from AED 2599 to AED 2174 giving you a savings of over AED 400.
Moto G4 Plus + Cover + 32GB MicroSD + Headphones
The Moto G4 Plus is an entry-level smartphone that packs a 5MP front facing camera, a modest 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.
Sharaf DG has discounted the price on the Moto G4 Plus at GITEX Shopper 2017 from AED 649 to AED 528 making the very affordable phone even more affordable. If that's not enough, it's also throwing tons of free stuff with it such as a free cover, a 32GB microSD card, an OTG cable, HaveIt headphones worth 199 AED and McAfee Internet Security worth 299 AED.
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
If you don’t need the latest/greatest flagship smartphone, then your best option is to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Even though it's last year's model, it still has a fantastic design, a brilliant 12MP camera and a stunning 5.5-inch Super AMOLED curved display.
Emax has discounted the price on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge at GITEX Shopper 2017 from AED 2599 to AED 1799 giving you a savings of over AED 400.
iPhone 7 32GB
Although the iPhone 8 is already out and readily available, the iPhone 7 is still a very good phone. It features Apple's A10 Fusion chip along with a 4.7-inch display and a 12MP camera.
Sharaf DG has discounted the iPhone 7 for GITEX Shopper and the 32GB unit is selling for AED 1,999 down from AED 2,199. It's only available in Silver at that price.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 + VR headset + Wireless Charger + Smartwatch
If you're looking at the best phone money can buy, then make sure you head over to Emax to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The latest Phablet from Samsung has a gigantic 6.3-inch screen which is stunning and comes with the S Pen to help you write notes.
While there are no discounts available on the Galaxy Note 8 which is priced at AED 3399 Emax is throwing in a wireless charger, a VR headset and a smartwatch- though none of them are Samsung branded.