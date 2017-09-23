Best phone deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

HTC’s latest Android top-tier device called the HTC U11 is one of the best phones from this year. It features a 5.5-inch screen, a brilliant 12MP camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM.

Axiom has discounted the price on the HTC U11 at GITEX Shopper 2017 from AED 2599 to AED 2399 and is throwing in a Wild Craft BackPack as well as a Headset.