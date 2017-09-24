Best laptop deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 + AED 400 GIft Voucher
The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop (model number 5667-N993-GBK) comes with the previous generation Intel i7-7500U processor, 16GB RAM, a 2TB hard drive with Windows 10 Home, and features a 15-inch Full HD screen. It also features the Radeon R7 M445 GPU, with 2GB of dedicated graphics memory.
Jacky’s Electronics is offering the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 for AED 3,699, along with an AED 400 gift voucher and a 36-month subscription McAfee AntiVirus.
ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 + AED 300 Gift Voucher + Office + Bluetooth Speaker + Smartwatch
The performance-based ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 packs the Intel i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB internal hard drive, 4GB of dedicated graphics memory and a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution. Emax is currently offering the ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 for AED 4,499.
It also bundles with MS Office 365 worth AED 279, a Bluetooth speaker worth AED 179 and a smartwatch worth AED 149, along with a Ferrari backpack and a Vfit smartband.
ASUS Strix GL702 + AED 500 Gift Voucher
The ASUS Strix GL702has a faster Intel i7-7700HQ processor under its chassis, along with 24GB DDR4 RAM, a 17-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, the latest NVIDIA GTX 1060 GPU, 256GB SSD for Windows 10 and a 1TB HDD to store your games.
Jumbo Electronics is offering the ASUS Strix GL702 for AED 7,499, so if you’re in the market for an affordable gaming laptop with decent performance, this is one to look out for.
ASUS ZenBook UX310
The ASUS ZenBook UX310 includes the Intel i7-7500U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 13.3-inch display, a 128GB SSD that runs on Windows 10 and a 1TB hard disk drive for mass storage. The color of this slim laptop is grey and the weight of the device is around 1.4kg.
Jacky’s Electronics has reduced the price of the ASUS ZenBook UX310 from AED 3,999 to AED 3,699.
Lenovo Ideapad 700 + AED 500 Gift Voucher
Spec-wise, the Lenovo Ideapad 700 features a 15.6-inch screen with FHD resolution, an Intel i7-6700HQ processor, a 128GB SSD with Windows 10 preinstalled, a 1TB hard disk drive as secondary storage, the NVIDIA GTX 950 GPU with 4GB dedicated graphics memory, JBL branded speakers and a backlit keyboard.
Jacky’s Electronics is currently offering the Lenovo Ideapad 700 for AED 4,299.
Lenovo Ideapad 320 + AED 200 Gift Voucher
The Lenovo Ideapad 320 is an entry-level laptop with a 6th generation Intel i3 processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, integrated Intel HD graphics and a 1TB hard disk drive that runs on Windows 10.
The 15.6-inch screen features an anti-glare coating and an FHD screen resolution. Jacky’s Electronics is offering the Lenovo Ideapad 320 for AED 1,699, along with an AED 200 gift voucher.
HP Pavilion x360 + AED 450 Gift Voucher
Launched last year, the HP Pavilion x360 features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, and is powered an Intel i3-7100U processor, 4GB RAM, and Windows 10. It also features an 8GB SSD and 1TB hybrid drive for storage, as well as integrated Intel HD graphics GPU.
The HP Pavilion x360 comes in a gold color, and Emax is currently offering it for AED 2,299 along with an AED 450 gift voucher.
ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360UAK-DQ210T
The ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360UAK-DQ210T convertible laptop features a 13.3-inch touchscreen with a very sharp resolution of 3200 x 1800. The processor used is the Intel i7-7500U with 8GB DDR3 RAM, a 512GB SSD with Windows 10, a multi format card reader, 2 USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port and a 57 Whrs battery. On top of that the laptop weighs only 1.2kg, so it’s comfortable to carry around.
Jacky’s Electronics is offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360UAK-DQ210T in a grey color at a reduced price of AED 4,499 – down from AED 4,999.