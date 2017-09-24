Best laptop deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop (model number 5667-N993-GBK) comes with the previous generation Intel i7-7500U processor, 16GB RAM, a 2TB hard drive with Windows 10 Home, and features a 15-inch Full HD screen. It also features the Radeon R7 M445 GPU, with 2GB of dedicated graphics memory.

Jacky’s Electronics is offering the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 for AED 3,699, along with an AED 400 gift voucher and a 36-month subscription McAfee AntiVirus.