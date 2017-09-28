Best gaming laptop deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

HP Omen 15CE002NE
HP has a few gaming laptops on display this GITEX Shopper, and the first is the HP Omen 15CE002NE. Bundled with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card, it’s a decent choice for anyone looking for a gaming laptop that can pump out some decent performance while not breaking the bank.
Specs-wise you’re looking at an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB + 2TB of storage, and a Full HD screen.
Sharaf DG is selling the HP Omen 15CE002NE at AED 5,999 along with a backpack, MS Office, headset, and antivirus.
HP Pavilion Power 15CB002NE
The second in HP’s lineup is the HP Pavilion Power 15CB002NE. If you’re on even tighter budget, then this laptop is a good starting point. You get an Intel i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, 128GB + 1TB of storage, and an NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card.
Sharaf DG has the HP Pavilion Power 15CB002NE on offer for AED 3,999.
MSI GP62MVR Leopard Pro
MSI has a number of laptops on offer, and the first is the MSI GP62MVR Leopard Pro. This laptop features an Intel i7 7700HQ processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB + 1TB storage, and a NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card.
MSI is selling the MSI GP62MVR Leopard Pro at the reduced price of AED 5,699 – down from AED 6,499.
In addition to this, if you purchase a GE, GT, GS series laptop, you receive an MSI gaming headset, as well as other attractive bundles on certain laptop models.
MSI GT73VR 7RE Titan
The MSI GT73VR 7RE Titan is certainly a gaming beast, packing an Intel i7-7820HK processor, 32GB of RAM, 256GB + 1TB storage, and an NVIDIA GTX 1080 graphics card. It features a 17.3-inch UDH 4K IPS display for glorious 4K gaming, making it a sound investment for anyone who’s serious about gaming on the go.
MSI is offering the MSI GT73VR 7RE Titan at the reduced price of AED 12,799, down from AED 13,799.
Dell Inspiron 7567
If you’re looking for an entry level gaming laptop, then consider the Dell Inspiron 7567, equipped with an NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card. It’s priced at AED 4,799 dirhams and comes with an AED 500 gift voucher, backpack, Razer Kraken headset and a Razer Abyssus mouse.
Alienware 15
Style and performance is the name of the game for the Alienware 15 gaming laptop. It’s available in a number of configurations, depending on your budget. The starting model packs an Intel i7-7700HQ processor along with 16GB of RAM, 128GB + 1TB storage, and an NVIDA GTX 1060 graphics card.
Dell is selling the Alienware 15 for AED 7,999 it comes with a great accessories bundle as well as a 500GB wireless hard disk drive.
Lenovo Y520
Another great entry-level gaming laptop is the Lenovo Y520. This 15.6-inch gaming laptop has an Intel i5-7300HQ processor, 1TB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card.
Jacky’s Electronics is currently selling the Lenovo Y520 for AED 3,099 which makes it super-affordable.
ASUS Strix GL702
The ASUS Strix GL702 gaming laptop is another choice for a mid-range gaming laptop. It features an Intel i7-7700HQ processor, 24GB of RAM, 256GB + 1TB of storage, and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card with Full HD screen. That’s more than enough power to play most modern games on medium settings, so this is one laptop you’ll want to have a look at.
Jacky’s Electronics is currently selling the ASUS Strix GL702 for AED 6,999, down from AED 7,499. It also bundles with a Canon printer, 1TB external hard drive, backpack, mouse, and headset.