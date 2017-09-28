Best gaming laptop deals and offers at GITEX Shopper 2017

HP has a few gaming laptops on display this GITEX Shopper, and the first is the HP Omen 15CE002NE. Bundled with an NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card, it’s a decent choice for anyone looking for a gaming laptop that can pump out some decent performance while not breaking the bank.

Specs-wise you’re looking at an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB + 2TB of storage, and a Full HD screen.

Sharaf DG is selling the HP Omen 15CE002NE at AED 5,999 along with a backpack, MS Office, headset, and antivirus.