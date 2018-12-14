Best Christmas gifts under $50

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means it's time for some last-minute shopping. If tech gadgets are on your Christmas list, we can help relieve the stress of finding the perfect gift. We've put together a list of the 20 top gadgets from Amazon that cost under $50. From smart home appliances to sound machines, we've rounded up a wide variety of gifts that will meet the needs of anyone on your list.
Shop using our list of the top 20 tech gifts under $50, located below, and remember that Tuesday the 18 is the last day for free standard shipping to ensure your items get there before Christmas day.
20 tech gifts under $50:
SENSO Bluetooth Headphones $27.97 at Amazon
Give the gift of portable audio with the top-rated SENSO headphones at Amazon. The top-rated budget headphones feature Bluetooth technology and 8-hours of battery time.View Deal
Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 2nd generation Echo Dot is on sale for only $19.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.View Deal
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.View Deal
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Get the Anker Soundcore 2 on sale at Amazon for $29.99. This Amazon's Choice portable speaker features 24-hour playtime and 12W of powerful audio and base.View Deal
Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Sound Machine
$49.95 $39.96 at Amazon
Give the gift of more sleep with a White Noise Sound Machine that features ten different fan sounds and ambient noise variations. It's currently on sale for $39.96.View Deal
Echo Look
$199.99 $49.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Look is on sale for only $49.99. That's a $150 price drop for this Alexa-enabled hands-free camera. View Deal
AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2 Pack) $27.99 at Amazon
The Aukey Smart Plug is an inexpensive way to turn any home into a smart one. The Wemo Mini Smart Plug works with both Google Assistant and Alexa and gives any device you plug into smart capabilities. View Deal
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi LED Light Bulb $19.80 at Amazon
The TP-LInk Kasa Smart Bulb connects to your home Wi-Fi so you can manage your lights with your smartphone, which includes adjusting brightness and setting schedules.View Deal
Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Right now you can get the Fire TV Stick for $15 off. This best-selling HD streaming device uses the Alexa Voice Remote to stream thousands of channels, movies, and apps.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is currently on sale for $34.99. View Deal
Roku Express Streaming Media Player $29.88 at Amazon
A great gift for someone who's new to streaming, the Roku Express delivers a smooth HD streaming experience to your big-screen TV. The streaming media player allows you access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels.View Deal
Tile Mate with replaceable battery $24.99 at Amazon
A great stocking stuffer idea, the Tile Mate is a handy way to help you keep track of important stuff. Attach the gadget to your keychain or anything else you don't want to lose and be able to track the tile from your smartphone.View Deal
Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa $49.99 at Amazon
The Fire 7 is the best-selling Fire tablet ever and just under $50. The 7-inch tablet has up to 8 hours of battery life and is Alexa enabled.View Deal
Wyze Cam Pan Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera $37.98 at Amazon
The Wyze Cam Pan security camera gives you 360-degree coverage in under 3 seconds and works with Alexa. The indoor security camera will also send your phone alerts when motion and sound is detected. View Deal
Oral-B Black Pro Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$69.99 $39.94 at Amazon
Get the Oral-B Black Pro Electric Toothbrush on sale at Amazon for only $39.94. The rechargeable toothbrush features a pressure sensor that stops pulsations if you're brushing too hard.View Deal
VicTsing Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
$52.99 $27.99 at Amazon
The best-selling VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser is currently 40% off at Amazon. The diffuser and humidifier can last for 6-8 hours and will fill your space with pleasant aromas.View Deal
Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker $49.99 at Amazon
A handy kitchen appliance that every cook should own, the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker has three different cooking modes and will display the food temperature as its cooking.View Deal
Weber iGrill Mini $28.49 at Amazon
A great gadget for someone who likes to grill, the Weber iGrill Mini will send your smartphone alerts when your steak is ready. The Bluetooth meat thermometer will also give you recommended cooking times and temperatures.View Deal
Black+Decker 16V Cordless Lithium Hand Vacuum
$59.99 $41.99 at Amazon
The Black+Decker 16V Hand Vacuum is currently 30% off at Amazon. This cordless hand vacuum holds a charge for up to 18 months and features a smart charge technology that uses up to 50% less energy.View Deal