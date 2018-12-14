Best Christmas gifts under $50

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means it's time for some last-minute shopping. If tech gadgets are on your Christmas list, we can help relieve the stress of finding the perfect gift. We've put together a list of the 20 top gadgets from Amazon that cost under $50. From smart home appliances to sound machines, we've rounded up a wide variety of gifts that will meet the needs of anyone on your list.



Shop using our list of the top 20 tech gifts under $50, located below, and remember that Tuesday the 18 is the last day for free standard shipping to ensure your items get there before Christmas day.

20 tech gifts under $50:

SENSO Bluetooth Headphones $27.97 at Amazon

Give the gift of portable audio with the top-rated SENSO headphones at Amazon. The top-rated budget headphones feature Bluetooth technology and 8-hours of battery time.

Echo Dot (2nd Gen) $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

The best-selling 2nd generation Echo Dot is on sale for only $19.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.

AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2 Pack) $27.99 at Amazon

The Aukey Smart Plug is an inexpensive way to turn any home into a smart one. The Wemo Mini Smart Plug works with both Google Assistant and Alexa and gives any device you plug into smart capabilities.

Roku Express Streaming Media Player $29.88 at Amazon

A great gift for someone who's new to streaming, the Roku Express delivers a smooth HD streaming experience to your big-screen TV. The streaming media player allows you access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels.

Tile Mate with replaceable battery $24.99 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer idea, the Tile Mate is a handy way to help you keep track of important stuff. Attach the gadget to your keychain or anything else you don't want to lose and be able to track the tile from your smartphone.

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa $49.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 is the best-selling Fire tablet ever and just under $50. The 7-inch tablet has up to 8 hours of battery life and is Alexa enabled.

Wyze Cam Pan Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera $37.98 at Amazon

The Wyze Cam Pan security camera gives you 360-degree coverage in under 3 seconds and works with Alexa. The indoor security camera will also send your phone alerts when motion and sound is detected.

Oral-B Black Pro Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $69.99 $39.94 at Amazon

Get the Oral-B Black Pro Electric Toothbrush on sale at Amazon for only $39.94. The rechargeable toothbrush features a pressure sensor that stops pulsations if you're brushing too hard.

VicTsing Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser $52.99 $27.99 at Amazon

The best-selling VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser is currently 40% off at Amazon. The diffuser and humidifier can last for 6-8 hours and will fill your space with pleasant aromas.

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker $49.99 at Amazon

A handy kitchen appliance that every cook should own, the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker has three different cooking modes and will display the food temperature as its cooking.

Weber iGrill Mini $28.49 at Amazon

A great gadget for someone who likes to grill, the Weber iGrill Mini will send your smartphone alerts when your steak is ready. The Bluetooth meat thermometer will also give you recommended cooking times and temperatures.