The best Prime Day deals in the US: how to get the best Amazon deals in July

Finding the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals in the US isn't easy simply because America's top online retailer likes to discount a little bit of everything in July.

You have time to prepare this year because Amazon Prime is July 16th midday and lasts until midnight on July 17th, according to our exclusively reporting and now officially confirmed by Amazon itself. Amazon.com will have a sales marathon that lasts 36 hours – a Prime Day and a half, technically.

The deals, however, won't last forever because, just like on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon offers timed, limited quantity and lightning deals. Is your favorite gadget going to be on sale? What time do Echo speakers get their big discount? And is this the best time to buy a 4KTV? Your hard-earned dollar deserves the best value.

There are answers for all of these Prime Day questions. We've amassed a guide of pro tips for Prime Day – it has a ring to it, doesn't it? Here's your best way to have a stress-free online shopping experience starting July 16 in the US.

How to get the best Amazon Prime day deals in the US:

1. TechRadar is your ultimate Prime Day guide

Point yourself to TechRadar for the best Amazon Prime Day prices because we have a 20-strong team of deal hunters tracking down the top bargains.

We've become experts on every major sale holiday, including the ongoing 4th of July sales that are happening right now. We can spot the difference between genuine bargains and prices that are jacked up just to pretend the products are cheaper.

Do bookmark us, or take a screenshot to remember, or whatever you do nowadays to make sure you're ready for the ultimate Prime Day deals list.

2. Get Amazon Prime membership beforehand

You're not going to get very far with nabbing the best Prime Day deals – even with our help – if you don't have a Amazon Prime membership ahead of time.

The good news is that signing up doesn't take long. But you also don't want to wait until the last minute, because lightning deals often go fast. If Nintendo Switch is on sale for the first time, expect it to sell out in seconds.

Pro tip? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial today. And that membership will last you until the top of August, well clear of the Prime Day sales period. You'll also get the other perks of the subscription, including two-day free shipping and Prime Video streaming. Here's our in-depth analysis of the benefits Amazon Prime offers.

3. See the price history in an instant

We use a lot of tools to determine the best prices on Amazon Prime Day, and we'll share one of our all-time favorites with you: CamelCamelCamel.com. It's a great price-checking site that tracks all of the past Amazon.com pricing (stretching back over a year) and let's you see if this really is the best deal for that shake weight.

4. Is it within your budget?

This is something you'll never hear from a deals site: you don't have to buy an item just because of the hype of Prime Day. There's a lot of tempting offers, but if it's outside your budget, even when on discount, it doesn't mean it's the right deal for you.

There are still several shopping holidays (invented by marketers and real) in the 2018 calendar year that you're going to want to wait until you see the best price for you at the best possible time. After all, you're going to have spent a lot of money on BBQ and seeing fireworks during the 4th of July. Sometimes delicious hotdogs and hamburgers are more important than buying a new 4KTV on Prime Day.

We always have a Deals section running 24/7/365, too. We never close.

5. Who cares, buy it anyway!

Prime Day purchases should be a calculated, not rash decision. You shouldn't buy something just because it's on sale; you should buy it because you'll be able to use it to better your life (a productivity tool), or simply enjoy it (entertainment content).

"Am I going to be better off if I purchase this now on Amazon Prime Day today at the given discount?" is what you should ask yourself. Let's give you a concrete example, according to our Prime Day deal experts on this. If you're going to buy a brand new DSLR camera this year, and it's 15% off list price, and you're going to take photos for special occasions coming up between July and the rest of the summer, then that's worth getting today. Don't miss out on putting tools to work today, especially if they are cheaper and you really want to buy them.

6. Amazon.com on a desktop is preferred

Phones and apps are dominate in 2018, but going back to an old-school computer to visit Amazon.com (and us first) is the best way to save strategically. It's the most reliable way to canvas the official website and weave in and out of pages to find the best Prime Day deals.

You also have to keep in mind that there's going to be a huge surge on traffic to the website and app, so we recommend browsing the deals on a laptop or PC. It's been more stable for us in years past.

7. Late Amazon Prime Day deliveries offer savings

There's a huge rush for Amazon Prime Day goods across the country, so much so that the hours after July 16 and July 17 are going to be difficult on UPS drivers across America. We're ordering so much, and the promise of two-day free shipping is likely to be a part of most everything we buy.

Deliveries don't alway show up on time – or at all. That's difficult during Christmas when it ruins the big day, but you still deserve to get your items quickly right after Prime Day. Here's a tip: if it doesn't arrive on the promised date, complain to the customer service on Amazon.com. They'll usually add an extra month to your Prime membership, or sometimes refund the item in full if it's a bad enough slip up.

8. Check Amazon rivals: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, etc

Obviously, Amazon has the best and only Prime Day deals, but plenty of other retailers discount items in droves in July to attract online shoppers. They figure, well, you're online, so maybe you'll be swayed by their pricing.

That's why our tech reviews are always updated with the best price through a widget. You can see which retailer is giving you the best value for your dollar. Also, keep in mind, you won't need to be a member of retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Khol's in order save on electronics and other goodies from them.