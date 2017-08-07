Beat the upcoming PS Plus price rise with this 12 month deal for £35

In case you missed the news, at the end of August the cost of PlayStation Plus is set to increase significantly for UK subscribers.

However, if you buy subscription codes now you can secure them at the current rate or even, thanks to this deal from CDKeys, at a discount.

CDKeys is currently selling a year of the service for £35.79. That's around a £5 discount based on current prices, but it will shortly be a massive £15 discount after the price increase.

If you're feeling especially thrifty then you can even buy multiple years and 'stack' your subscription at this lowered rate.

PlayStation Plus is Sony's online offering. You'll need to be a subscriber to play games online, but you'll also get a selection of free PS Plus games to play each month.