The Baby Yoda Funko Pop is here and you can pre-order right now

The baby Yoda Funko Pop is here to make your days just that little bit cuter, and you can pre-order right now from Walmart. While it doesn't ship until May 2020, you can sleep safe in the knowledge that with each passing moment you're one step closer to having your very own baby Yoda. The Funko Pop comes in two sizes; the standard figure size and an impressive 10" version for true fans of The Mandalorian.

Though it's not actually baby Yoda, the internet has imploded after this tiny little alien started gazing into our souls with those big black eyes on The Mandalorian. The Disney Plus show has stormed its way into meme culture and back again, and the baby Yoda Funko Pop was an inevitable contribution to our lives.

If you can't wait that long, you can take your first steps into a new world of cuteness just by pre-ordering the baby Yoda Funko Pop today for $8. That's the price of the smaller version, but you can also pick up the 10" figure for $29.96.

Still not seen The Mandalorian? Where have you been? You'll have to catch up quick but thankfully we've got all the latest Disney Plus news and prices you could ever need. You can even get started right now with a free trial.

Pre-order your Baby Yoda Funko Pop today

Funko POP! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child | $8.78 at Walmart

This is a whole package of adorable mind-bending power. For just $8 you can sleep safely in the knowledge that with every passing day you're just that little bit closer to having your very own baby Yoda. Preorders for this smaller version of the Funko Pop figure are now open, but things are going to get busy quickly so grab yours while you can.

View Deal

Funko POP! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 10" The Child | $29.96 at Walmart

This 'Super Sized Pop' can fill your desk with Mandalorian adorableness. You're getting the larger version of the figure here, but spending considerably more to get it. That said, you can never have too much baby Yoda in your life. These preorders will start to fill up quickly, so make sure you get yours in soon.

View Deal

Still need to start The Mandalorian? Get involved with all the Disney Plus subscription information you need to jump straight into the action. Or, simply go back to the roots and watch all the Star Wars movies in order to prepare for the big day you unwrap your very own baby Yoda.