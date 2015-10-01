Tidal enjoys a wave of 1 million subscribers since launch

Despite all its (99?) problems, and the addition of competitors like Apple Music, Jay-Z's music streaming service Tidal has continued to grow in recent months.

And now we know just how much – while Jay-Z was keen to tell the world that the service was doing fine with 770,000 subscriptions back in April, the entrepreneurial rapper tweeted that Tidal had now gone "platinum" with over one million subscribers.

"Nothing real can be threatened, nothing unreal exists" Tidal is platinum. 1,000,000 people and counting. Let's celebrate 10/20 Brooklyn" the award-winning artist tweeted.

Brooklyn Nine One One

As hinted in his tweet, Jay-Z and the Tidal brand are planning on celebrating the milestone achievement by hosting a charity concert in Brooklyn on October 20.

Starring alongside the rapper will be wife Beyoncé, Prince and Usher, with proceeds from the concert going to non-profit group New World Foundation.

For those not able to make the show, it will also be livestreamed on Tidal's website for both those one million subscribers, as well as everyone else.