The best Cyber Monday headphone and audio deals 2015

Headphones have become one of the most important categories in tech and this year we're expecting some cracking deals for Cyber Monday.
On this page we're listing the best Cyber Monday deals on headphones, Bluetooth speaker, soundbars, hifis, DAB radios and home cinema systems so that you can always get the best prices!
Not only will these offers save you a heck of a lot of money, but each one has been hand picked by our experts so you can buy in confidence that the products will make your music and movies sound better than ever before!
Editor's picks of the best Cyber Monday deals
These deals have been hand-picked as the best Cyber Monday deals for headphone and audio tech.
Bose SoundTrue On-Ear Headphones - White This deal knocks off over half of the original asking price for these great headphones now £59.99 at argos.co.uk
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 2.0 On-Ear Headphones - Pink Beats by Dr. Dre over ear speakers in pink. Great headphones, even better price. now £99.99 at argos.co.uk
Creative D5XM Smart modular wireless speaker now £69.99 at Creative Labs
Samsung HT-J5150 5.1 Surround Home Cinema System Save £160 on this 5.1 home cinema system now £199 at ao.com
LG NB2530A 100W Soundbar with Bluetooth & Integrated Sub Save yourself £70 with this deal for LG's soundbar now £59 at Tesco.com
The best headphone deals this Cyber Monday
UE Megaboom by Ultimate Ears Bluetooth NFC Portable Speaker Save £50 with this deal for these wireless Bluetooth speakers. now £199.95 at John Lewis
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC20 Acoustic In-Ear Headphones These excellent in-ear headphones have had £110 knocked off their normal price now £149.50 at John Lewis
Wireless Gaming Headset Sound Blaster Tactic3D Omega now £59.99 at Creative Labs
Philips Headphones Wireless headphones in black for just now £29.99 at argos.co.uk
Gaming Headset Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One now £29.99 at Currys
Beyerdynamic DTX102 High quality headphones for a reduced price of now £39.99 at Amazon UK
Beyerdynamic DT770 PRO Grab these highly rated headphones for just now £96.78 at Amazon UK
Powerbeats 2 Wireless: Dr.Dre's water resistant headphones now now £127.49 at Amazon UK
Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Get these critically acclaimed headphones for just now £87.66 at Amazon UK
Sony headphones The Sony MDR-ZX610 noise cancelling headphones are now just now £39.20 at Amazon UK
JVC HA-M55X Xtreme Xplosives Grab these headphones from JVC, now just now £20.98 at Amazon UK
The best speaker deals this Cyber Monday
SONY GTK-X1BT Wireless Megasound Hi-Fi System Save £60.99 on this great sound system from Sony now £169 at Currys
ROBERTS Revival RD60 DAB Digital Radio, Burgundy Save a huge 50% on this great retro-themed digital radio now £99.95 at John Lewis
Beats by Dr. Dre Pill 2.0 Wireless Speaker Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Pill 2.0 wireless speakers in a range of colours and with a £40 saving now £129.99 at argos.co.uk
UE Boom 2 Bluetooth waterproof speaker for now £99.95 at Amazon UK
Panasonic SC-HTE80EB-K Wireless Speakerboard with Bluetooth Wireless Technology now £149 at Amazon UK
Sond Audio Bluetooth NFC speaker now £39.99 at Ebuyer
Angry Birds Speaker Small speaker compatible with any device wit a 3.5mm jack, now £9.99 at Iwantoneofthose.com
Sonos Play:1 Grab 2 Sonos Play:1s for only now £299 at Sonos
Bluetooth Speaker Portable speaker now £7.99 at Iwantoneofthose.com
Wireless Speaker now £74.99 at Currys
The best docks and home theatre deals this Cyber Monday
LG LHB725 5.1 Surround Smart 3D Multiroom Home Cinema System £50 has been knocked off the usual price of this great 5.1 cinema system now £349 at ao.com
Sony HT-CT380B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Save £100 on this great soundbar from Sony now £199 at ao.com
John Lewis own-brand soundbar Save £130 on this soundbar and subwoofer set, now £199.99 at John Lewis
Sony CMT-X5CDB DAB/FM/CD Bluetooth NFC Speaker Get £40 off this great little Bluetooth NFC speaker system now £199.99 at John Lewis
Bose SoundDock XT White/Yellow iPhone dock now £64.95 at argos.co.uk
