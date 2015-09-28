Remember: Apple Music will start charging you from Wednesday

If you signed up for Apple Music on day one but don't want to keep using the service, you'll need to cancel it in the next few days to ensure you won't be charged.

For those who signed up on June 30, the three month deadline nearing and September 30 and will see your service automatically renew on a monthly rolling contract.

If you want to keep the service going you don't need to do anything and you'll still be able to listen to all your favourite music, Beats 1 radio - all of which will cost $9.99/£9.99 a month.

No longer a freebie

Cancelling your service is simple though – you just want to head into Apple Music and press on the account logo in the top left of the app. There it'll say "View Apple ID", press that and you'll be asked to sign in.

After that head down to "subscriptions" and there's a little toggle called "automatic renewal" that you want to switch to off.

You'll then still be able to use your free trial until the last date, but then it won't automatically renew.