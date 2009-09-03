Logitech unveils new Squeezeboxes

Logitech has unveiled its Squeezebox Touch and Squeezebox Radio claiming the latest offerings will help 'bring together your personal music collection, free Internet radio stations and subscription services at the touch of a finger'.

Logitech's Squeezebox range is well established, but its latest offerings certainly bring some elan to the range

The Squeezebox Radio is a plug and play device, which connects up to your home network and gives you access to your (DRM free) music as well as bringing the best of internet radio and subscriptions services.

The Squeezebox Touch WiFi device Logitech has a 4.3-inch colour touch screen that lets you select and play music as well as view album art.

Plus, the Squeezebox Touch supports sampling rates of up to 24 bits at 96 kHz, and should merely plug into existing speakers.

The Logitech Squeezebox Radio Wi-Fi music player has a UK release date of September and will cost around £159.

The Logitech Squeezebox Touch Wi-Fi music has a UK release date of December for a suggested retail price of £259.

There will also be a Logitech Squeezebox Radio Accessory Pack (which includes a battery pack and IR remote) available in the UK in September.