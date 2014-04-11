Google Play Music lands on Sonos

Good news for Android owners, you can now stream all your Google Play Music tunes your Sonos speakers.

Starting today, you'll be able to access any music you've added to your Google's cloud library or stream it through the All Access feature.

To actually push it through to your Sonos, you'll have two options - either go through the Sonos app or can use the Google Music app itself using the streaming button to connect to your speaker, similar to how Chromecast 'casts'.

Native support

Google Music joins Spotify, Rdio, Pandora, JB Hifi Music Now, Deezer, Songl and MOG among others, and will be available to 25 countries, including the UK, US and Australia.

The ability to stream the music straight through Google's app opens up the possibility that Sonos may be developing native support for more services.

Of course, it will be Sonos' own app that will have all your music services grouped together for streaming access, and you'll still need to have this app installed.