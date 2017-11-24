Asus makes major price cuts for Black Friday

Asus has revealed its Black Friday deals - and while they have been running all week, Asus has contacted us with even more deals that have now gone live!

So, we've updated this page with the very latest Asus Black Friday deals.

Asus is particularly well known for its gaming range of laptops, along with its sleek ZenBook ultrabooks, and Republic of Gamers branded gaming devices that include monitors, mice, keyboards and graphics cards.

Loads of these have had pretty major discounts for Black Friday, and we’ve listed the very best deals below.

We also have collected all the other best Black Friday 2017 deals so far, to help you save some serious cash in the run up to (and including) the big day.

Asus Black Friday 2017 laptop deals

Asus ZX553 gaming laptop – £160 off from ebuyer.com

This great gaming laptop is no longer £759.98 - it's had its price cut to £599.98. For that price you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 15.6-inch screen and GTX 1050 graphics card.

Asus FX503VD-DM080T gaming laptop – £230 off

This is an excellent deal for a solidly performing gaming laptop, which now costs £599.99 – down from £829.99. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1050 graphics card.

Asus ZenBook UX530 – £100.99 off

The Asus ZenBook line of ultra-thin and powerful laptops are gorgeous devices, and this one, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia Geforce 940MX, is now £999 – a great price for a great Ultrabook.

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD now £1,099.99

This deal has had £200 knocked off its price – and you can get a further £50 off it by requesting a price match with John Lewis, which sells it for £1,049.99. You get a Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.

Asus Black Friday 2017 monitor deals

Asus VC239H monitor – now £123.69

This 23-inch 1080p monitor has a lovely thin design that will look great on any desk, and it's had £36.30 knocked off its price for Black Friday.

Asus VP278H 27-inch gaming monitor - £176.19 off

This 1080p gaming monitor has had its price cut in half for Black Friday, and now costs £149.97 – a big drop from its original £326.16 asking price.

Asus gaming keyboards, mice and headsets Black Friday deals

Asus Republic of Gamers PC Gaming Bundle - save £100 from Very

There's some great savings to be had if you buy this bundle of Asus peripherals from Very. You get the ROG Centurion 7.1 headset, ROG Claymore keyboard, and ROG Gladius II gaming mouse for £389.99.

Asus ROG Gladius II - £22.30 off

This gaming mouse is the perfect accompaniment to the keyboard above, providing an advanced 12,000 DPI sensor, DPI toggle button, RGB lighting and customisable switch socket design – and now just £57.69.

Asus ROG Gladius FPS Gaming Mouse – 28% off

If you want a lower price for a gaming mouse than the one above, then the first-generation Gladius mouse, which is still a great mouse, is down to £35.99 from Overclockers.co.uk.

Asus routers Black Friday deals

Asus RT-AC88U AC3100 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router – £139.25 off

This is an excellent deal for a powerful and feature-packed router, and it's now £224.99. That's still a high price for a router, but this one could really transform your Wi-Fi and home network, especially if you play a lot of online games.

Asus RT-AC87U- £70.29 off

Another very powerful router from Asus is dropping from £206.28 to £135.99 for Black Friday on Amazon – perfect for streaming 4K video content around your home.

Asus RT-AC5300 Wireless Cable & Fibre Router – save £34.99

This unique looking router is powerful and packed with advanced features, and can give a real boost to your home network, both in speed and in coverage. Well worth the reduced price at £299.99.

Black Friday deals on Asus graphics cards and motherboards

Asus GTX 1080 Ti ROG Strix - save £129.57 from eBuyer.com

The Asus GTX 1080 Ti ROG Strix is one of the best graphics cards in the world, and with this amazing deal you get it for £669.98, along with Assassin's Creed Origins and Destiny 2.

Asus GTX 1060 3GB Phoenix Graphics Card – save £28

This is a great card if you're not too fussed about playing at the highest possible settings, and instead want an affordable way to give your PC a gaming boost. It's now £184.98.

Asus Z270 TUF Mark 1 LGA115 gaming motherboard – £25 off

This motherboard with the LGA 1151 is for 7th and 6th Intel Core processors, and comes supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM with speeds of up to 3,866MHz. Now £214.99.

As we mentioned, all these deals are live right now and they will last until stock runs out. Thanks to some of the huge cuts we’ve seen here, that may not take too long at all.

