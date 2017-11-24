Asus makes major price cuts for Black Friday

Asus has revealed its Black Friday deals - and while they have been running all week, Asus has contacted us with even more deals that have now gone live!
So, we've updated this page with the very latest Asus Black Friday deals.
Asus is particularly well known for its gaming range of laptops, along with its sleek ZenBook ultrabooks, and Republic of Gamers branded gaming devices that include monitors, mice, keyboards and graphics cards.
Loads of these have had pretty major discounts for Black Friday, and we’ve listed the very best deals below.
Asus Black Friday 2017 laptop deals
Asus ZX553 gaming laptop – £160 off from ebuyer.com
This great gaming laptop is no longer £759.98 - it's had its price cut to £599.98. For that price you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 15.6-inch screen and GTX 1050 graphics card.View Deal
Asus ROG Strix GL553VE-DM292T – now £919.99 from Amazon
There's been £180 cut off this great gaming laptop on Amazon, with an i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti graphics card, a 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD.View Deal
Asus FX503VD-DM080T gaming laptop – £230 off
This is an excellent deal for a solidly performing gaming laptop, which now costs £599.99 – down from £829.99. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1050 graphics card.View Deal
Asus ZenBook UX530 – £100.99 off
The Asus ZenBook line of ultra-thin and powerful laptops are gorgeous devices, and this one, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia Geforce 940MX, is now £999 – a great price for a great Ultrabook.View Deal
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD now £1,099.99
This deal has had £200 knocked off its price – and you can get a further £50 off it by requesting a price match with John Lewis, which sells it for £1,049.99. You get a Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.View Deal
Asus Black Friday 2017 monitor deals
Asus ROG Swift PG258Q 24.5-inch 1080p – £74.92 off and free Assassin’s Creed: Origins
This full HD monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gameplay, and it’s now just £484.99. Best of all, Assassin’s Creed: Origins is thrown in for free as well.View Deal
Asus ROG Swift PG279Q 27-inch 1440p - £159.83 off and free Assassin’s Creed: Origins
If you’re after a larger monitor, with a higher resolution and a bigger discount, this 1440p monitor is a great shout, now £714.27. Its 165Hz refresh rate is lower than the one above, but it’s still very fast.View Deal
Asus VC239H monitor – now £123.69
This 23-inch 1080p monitor has a lovely thin design that will look great on any desk, and it’s had £36.30 knocked off its price for Black Friday.View Deal
Asus ROG SWIFT Curved PG348Q 34-inch ultra-wide gaming monitor – now £984.98
Save £55 off this excellent ultra-wide monitor, which makes any game you play on it a far more immersive experience. You also get Assassin’s Creed: Origins thrown in for free.View Deal
Asus VP278H 27-inch gaming monitor - £176.19 off
This 1080p gaming monitor has had its price cut in half for Black Friday, and now costs £149.97 – a big drop from its original £326.16 asking price.View Deal
Asus gaming keyboards, mice and headsets Black Friday deals
Asus Republic of Gamers PC Gaming Bundle - save £100 from Very
There's some great savings to be had if you buy this bundle of Asus peripherals from Very. You get the ROG Centurion 7.1 headset, ROG Claymore keyboard, and ROG Gladius II gaming mouse for £389.99.View Deal
Asus ROG Claymore Cherry MX Red mechanical keyboard – 25% off
This excellent keyboard – with RGB LED backlight – is now just £149.99 with this fantastic deal.View Deal
Asus ROG Centurion 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset - £45.808 off
Get true 7.1 surround sound for incredibly immersive gaming with this brilliant headset, which is now £174.19 thanks to the Black Friday sales.View Deal
Asus ROG Gladius II - £22.30 off
This gaming mouse is the perfect accompaniment to the keyboard above, providing an advanced 12,000 DPI sensor, DPI toggle button, RGB lighting and customisable switch socket design – and now just £57.69.View Deal
Asus ROG Gladius FPS Gaming Mouse – 28% off
If you want a lower price for a gaming mouse than the one above, then the first-generation Gladius mouse, which is still a great mouse, is down to £35.99 from Overclockers.co.uk.View Deal
Asus routers Black Friday deals
Asus RT-AC88U AC3100 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router – £139.25 off
This is an excellent deal for a powerful and feature-packed router, and it’s now £224.99. That’s still a high price for a router, but this one could really transform your Wi-Fi and home network, especially if you play a lot of online games.View Deal
Asus RT-AC87U- £70.29 off
Another very powerful router from Asus is dropping from £206.28 to £135.99 for Black Friday on Amazon – perfect for streaming 4K video content around your home.View Deal
Asus DSL-N66U N900 Dual Band wireless Gigabit ADSL/VDSL router – £45 off
If you have an ADSL broadband connection via your phone line, then this excellent router can plug directly in, and it’s now just £44.99 – down from £89.99.View Deal
Asus RT-AC5300 Wireless Cable & Fibre Router – save £34.99
This unique looking router is powerful and packed with advanced features, and can give a real boost to your home network, both in speed and in coverage. Well worth the reduced price at £299.99.View Deal
Black Friday deals on Asus graphics cards and motherboards
Asus GTX 1080 Ti ROG Strix - save £129.57 from eBuyer.com
The Asus GTX 1080 Ti ROG Strix is one of the best graphics cards in the world, and with this amazing deal you get it for £669.98, along with Assassin's Creed Origins and Destiny 2.View Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual OC 8GB Graphics Card – save £121.91
Save a hefty £121.91 with this excellent graphics card, which drops to £349.97 for Black Friday. It features 8GB of GDDR5 memory, and is able to run the latest games at high resolutions.View Deal
Asus GeForce GTX 1070 ROG STRIX 8GB GDDR5 Graphics Card – £40 off
Get this powerful, VR-ready graphics card for £469.99 on Black Friday, rather than the usual £509.99.View Deal
Asus GTX 1060 3GB Phoenix Graphics Card – save £28
This is a great card if you’re not too fussed about playing at the highest possible settings, and instead want an affordable way to give your PC a gaming boost. It’s now £184.98.View Deal
Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard – 22% off
If you’re looking for a AM4 socket motherboard for an AMD Ryzen CPU, then this is an excellent choice, which is now £209.99 for Black Friday.View Deal
Asus Z270 TUF Mark 1 LGA115 gaming motherboard – £25 off
This motherboard with the LGA 1151 is for 7th and 6th Intel Core processors, and comes supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM with speeds of up to 3,866MHz. Now £214.99.View Deal
As we mentioned, all these deals are live right now and they will last until stock runs out. Thanks to some of the huge cuts we’ve seen here, that may not take too long at all.
