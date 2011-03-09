Google Voice app en route to Android 3.0

Google is working on integrating Google Voice in to its Android 3.0 operating system, probably in the form of an app.

Although anyone with an Android 3.0 tablet can access Google Voice through the browser, you won't get any handy notifications of new calls or messages.

But these are on their way, according to one Google employee named Zeke who posted on the Google Voice forum: "As you've noticed, Google Voice isn't available for Honeycomb yet.

"We're working on it, and I'll update this thread as more info is available."

Coming soon

The Motorola Xoom is currently the only tablet running Android 3.0 (Honeycomb), and is set to launch in the UK imminently; well, in Q2 at least, and that begins in April.

Perhaps by then the dedicated Google Voice app will be with us, along with Flash Player 10.2, hopefully.

Via IntoMobile